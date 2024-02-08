Here’s Why Your Hair Won’t Hold A Curl And How To Actually Fix It

We’ve all been there– spending precious morning moments meticulously wrapping our hair around the curling iron, only to watch those bouncy curls fall flat before lunchtime.

It’s downright frustrating and mystifying. What’s happening, and how can we finally make our curls last? Let’s unravel the mystery of uncooperative hair and explore ways to make your curls hold all day long.

Understanding Hair Types And Textures

Different hair types and textures require distinct approaches. Fine hair may be more prone to falling flat, while coarse hair may need extra moisture and care. Understanding your hair type is the first step in achieving perfect, long-lasting curls.

If your hair is fine, it might be more challenging to maintain those curls. Using a lightweight mousse or hair spray can really add some needed grip– helping keep those curls bouncy without weighing your hair down.

On the other hand, for those with coarse or thick hair, moisture is key. Utilizing a hydrating shampoo and conditioner can create a foundation for beautiful, long-lasting curls that don’t leave you questioning your morning routine.

The Right Tools And Techniques

Selecting the appropriate hair tools can also make all the difference between tight ringlets and sad, faded waves.

First, choosing the right barrel size for your curling iron is essential. Smaller barrels create tighter curls, while larger barrels offer looser waves. Experiment with different barrels to find the one that suits your hair type and desired look best.

