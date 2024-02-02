Marie Kondo’s Famous “KonMari Method” Helps People Tidy Up Their Lives, So Here’s How You Can Use This Technique To Take Back Control Of Your Closet

A few years ago, many Americans felt like their lives were changed when Marie Kondo, the Japanese organizing pro and author, released her Netflix series “Tidying Up,” where she showed American families how to organize their cluttered homes using her KonMari method.

Many people love looking to the KonMari method when it comes to tidying up their lives and removing clutter because not only does Marie have great tips for storage and sorting, but there’s a spiritual element to her process as well, where you give thanks for the things you had that you’re ready to let go.

One of the most popular elements of the KonMari method is how to use it when organizing your closet and wardrobe. Tips from the KonMari method can save you tons of space and help you finally get rid of clothes that no longer “spark joy.”

Here are a few steps to start using the KonMari method for organizing your closet.

Visualize your ideal space

In order to motivate yourself to get organized, start visualizing what you want your organized closet to look like and the purposes you want it to serve. Think about what details you want to include, how easily you want to dress yourself in the morning, and the positive energy you want your closet to radiate.

It’s also a good idea to consider the practicality of your dream closet. How do you want your shoes to be presented? Do you want your blouses and tops more accessible than they are? Once you have a positive vision, it’s time to take action.

Gather it all up

This is always the most intimidating part of the KonMari closet organization. In her “Tidying Up” show, Marie can be seen helping her clients take all their clothes and accessories out of their closets and putting them in one massive pile.

