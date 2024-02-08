She’s Falling Out Of Love With Her Boyfriend In The Last Months Of Her Pregnancy

This 24-year-old girl was with her 25-year-old boyfriend for a little less than two years when she unexpectedly got pregnant.

She and her boyfriend didn’t plan on having a baby, and due to her health issues, she was pleasantly surprised to find out she could even be a mom.

As for her boyfriend, he was thrilled to get to be a dad, so everything seemed to work out better than expected.

“The first couple months of my pregnancy, our relationship was better than it had ever been, and there was something about seeing him so excited and involved in the whole process that brought us even closer together,” she explained.

“However, as it went on, that feeling wore off, and I became increasingly annoyed by his presence and just did not look forward to him coming from work like I used to.”

“It finally hit me a couple of weeks ago that I’ve fallen out of love with him, and everything he does irritates me. I don’t feel attracted to him anymore, and I just can’t recapture all the feelings I had for him before. He’s doing everything he can to try and help me with the pregnancy, and he’s been a massive support, but I just don’t feel anything towards him.”

She’s feeling numb and hopeless and confused about what her next steps should even be. She decided to travel three hours away to go stay with her mom and dad, and in the meantime, she just told her boyfriend she wants to be with them before the baby arrives.

She doesn’t want to alarm her boyfriend while she organizes her feelings and game plan, so she didn’t tell him the real reason behind why she wants space right now.

She was super hopeful that taking some time apart from her boyfriend would help reignite her feelings for him, but that hasn’t worked at all.

