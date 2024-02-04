Spotted Hyenas, While Often Misunderstood, Are Actually A Highly Social And Intelligent Species That’s Ruled By Females

When it comes to challenging stereotypes in the animal world, spotted hyenas are at the front and center.

Long maligned in folklore and popular culture as scavenging villains, these creatures are actually very complex and intelligent and operate under a fascinating matriarchal social system.

So, let’s dive into the world of spotted hyenas, where females are in charge of leading the pack, and break down what makes them one of nature’s most intriguing species.

Tracing The Origins Of Spotted Hyenas

To fully appreciate the spotted hyena, a journey into their past is essential.

These impressive animals have roamed the Earth for millions of years. Their ancestors actually date back to the Miocene epoch, approximately 22 million years ago, originating in Eurasia.

Then, over time, they evolved and adapted, spreading across Africa and Asia. This long history contributes to their adaptability and survival skills, making them one of the most successful carnivores on the African continent today.

Understanding Hyena Hierarchy

Spotted hyenas live in large, matriarchal clans where females are not just in charge– they’re the biggest and boldest members of the group.

