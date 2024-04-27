Her Boyfriend’s Using AI To Make Steamy Photos Of Their Friends

For the last two years, this 25-year-old girl has been dating her 29-year-old boyfriend, and they currently live together.

Several days ago, her boyfriend had his phone out and was showing her a photo on there when something else caught her eye.

She saw he had a couple of photos of other girls saved in his photo gallery. There were around five or so photos, and they seemed to have been screenshotted from social media.

“Not even a bikini or anything interesting,” she explained. “I only saw them for a second and couldn’t recognize any details except for the fact that all of them were blonde and white (I am brunette and tan).”

“Initially, I was not alarmed but it kept bugging me because that seemed so random to me. So I looked into his phone when he was asleep last night (which I never did before) and found many more of these pics in the recently deleted file.”

A couple of the photos were of famous actresses, but the majority of them were of girls they’re friends with, and none of them had clothes on.

She dug around further and found out that her boyfriend had used an AI website to generate steamy photos of their friends.

She was shocked and incredibly sad to find this out, and she can’t help but feel super sorry for these girls that they’re close to.

To her, this is strange and also weirdly personal. She’s worried her boyfriend has been thinking of sleeping with her friends.

