Channel “Old Money Energy” Into Your Hair Care And Aesthetic By Incorporating These Tips And Tricks Into Your Styling Routine

When you hear that someone or a character comes from ‘old money,’ you often picture someone with the same look.

Someone who comes from old money is associated with always looking polished, sophisticated, and beautiful. They often have a certain vibe to them that may make you envious!

However, there are ways to channel this energy and recreate this aesthetic, no matter how much money you or your parents have.

Old money wardrobe is one thing, but I want to focus on hairstyles. Old money hair has much to do with good volume, shine, and elegant styling. Think Hollywood glamour and Daisy Buchanan from “The Great Gatsby.”

Old money hair is great for those who prefer a more natural look and color, making it a great trend for all hair types.

Instead of opting for something more intense like a bleached, platinum, or bright-colored look, old money hair embraces the softer side of things. At most, old-money hair looks may include smooth, warm highlights or low lights.

If you’re looking at pictures of the old money hair aesthetic and feeling like you can’t accomplish it because you aren’t in a place to change your hair color, don’t worry. The way you style your hair is what really brings it to the old money level.

An elegant ‘old money bob’ is one of the most popular old money hair trend styles. Bobs are still reigning as one of the trendier haircuts of today, but an old-money bob is styled specifically.

The style hits just below the jaw and has bouncy, chic curls that effortlessly blend to create the iconic shape.

