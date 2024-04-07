He Broke Up With His Fiancée After He Overheard Her Bullying His Ex-Girlfriend And Calling Her Fat During A Housewarming Party

This 33-year-old man and his fiancée, 28, have been dating for three years. He proposed to her a year ago. His previous relationship was with a woman named Sarah, 34.

The three of them run in the same social circles, and while he and his fiancée don’t get together with Sarah, they see her around from time to time.

Even though he and Sarah didn’t end on good terms, they’re friendly now, but they haven’t stayed in touch. Unfortunately, his fiancée caused major issues recently.

They went to a housewarming party, and Sarah was in attendance, which upset his fiancée. He didn’t weigh in because his fiancée” is a grown woman, and he hoped she could act maturely during the party.

“Then, I overheard her talking to Sarah and some other girls. My fiancée was laughing and telling Sarah, ‘Oh my gosh, you are so fat now,'” she said.

He was immediately disgusted, and after Sarah left the party, he questioned his fiancée about her offensive comments. She giggled and didn’t think she’d done anything wrong or that it was a big deal, adding that it appeared like Sarah had gained a few pounds. After that, his fiancée left the party to buy more wine.

“One other friend told me that my fiancée always bullied Sarah. I don’t want to be married to a bully. I tried talking and discussing with my fiancée why it wasn’t okay,” he explained.

During the conversation, she minimized her actions and didn’t understand what was wrong with her remarks toward Sarah.

Later, he dumped her, and she began sobbing, pleading with him to reconsider. He didn’t back down and reiterated that their engagement was over, explaining that he couldn’t marry a bully.

