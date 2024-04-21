He Called His Girlfriend A Hypocrite For Getting Upset That He’s Been Messaging Her Female Friend And Refused To Stop Because She’s Also Been Talking To Her Ex-Boyfriend

When you enter a relationship with someone, you must set agreeable and healthy boundaries regarding how you interact with your partner’s friends. There should be especially firm boundaries regarding your partner maintaining contact with their ex.

One man recently called his girlfriend a hypocrite after she was angry with him for messaging one of her female friends while she was getting back in touch with her ex-boyfriend.

He’s been with his girlfriend for around three years. A few months ago, she got back in touch with an old girlfriend of hers, and they all decided to go out for drinks.

He got along very well with his girlfriend’s friend, and the three of them ended up hanging out a few more times. He’s not romantically interested in his girlfriend’s friend; they simply have a few things in common.

“[We] like similar TV shows, movies, and video games,” he said.

“Her friend added me on social media, and I mentioned it to my girlfriend. It’s not abnormal; I’ve got a few of my girlfriend’s friends [added] on social media. When one of the TV shows me and her friend liked was on, [her friend] messaged me about it. I told my girlfriend about this and replied to her.”

Around this time, his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend messaged her after they hadn’t spoken for a few years. His girlfriend told him about the messages and asked how he felt about it. He said while the messages made him a bit uncomfortable, he reminded her that he trusted her and that she was allowed to respond if she wanted to.

When his girlfriend noticed he was messaging her friend back and forth a few times about their favorite television show, she expressed she was uncomfortable with it.

“My girlfriend told me she thinks it’s weird I’m talking to her friend, and she thinks I should stop,” he recalled.

