Her Husband Is In Love With His Student, And This Girl Wrote Him A Love Letter A Year Ago

Back in college, this 35-year-old woman met her 35-year-old husband. They ended up falling in love, and eight years ago, they got married. Four years ago, she gave birth to their daughter.

Her husband is a doctor, and he works as a professor at a medical school. Her friend Sarah also works at this school, and happens to be in the same exact department as her husband.

In December of last year, Sarah asked her out to lunch, and then she informed her that she thinks something is going on between her husband and a 25-year-old girl who attends the medical school.

“She claimed she’d seen both of them give ‘yearning looks’ to each other,” she explained. “She said that she’s known my husband for so long, and she’d never seen him talk to any other woman like this, that he’d been so aloof around women all these years, but it’s just different with this one girl.”‘

“In that moment, I had laughed at her face. I remember telling her that she’s jumping to conclusions based on these supposed ‘yearning looks.”

“That’s why I didn’t tell you before,” she had said, “I was confused too. It’s not like he goes out of his way to talk to her, but whenever they do talk, it’s like watching a slow-burn romance movie. She looks at him like he’s Brad Pitt, and he looks at her the way he used to look at you.”

That really hurt to hear. On the inside, she was beginning to break down, but she smiled at Sarah and maintained that she was reading too much into the situation.

Later on that evening, she tried to bring this up to her husband in a casual way. She literally laughed and pointed out how absurd it was that he could be crushing on one of his students.

She fully anticipated that her husband was going to laugh along with her while reassuring her that there was no way he could love a student, but things took an unexpected turn.

