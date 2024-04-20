Her Husband’s Friend Called Her Selfish For Wanting To Fly First Class With Her Baby, So She Told Him To Get Out Of Her House

This woman and her husband have a baby son who’s just 5-months-old, but next week, she’s planning on flying to visit her mom with her child. Her mom was also sweet enough to buy her and her baby first-class tickets for the trip.

“Since it’s just me and baby, and it’s a long six-hour flight and she wants us to be comfortable,” she said.

But, while talking to one of her husband’s friends about her upcoming trip, they actually got into an argument about whether or not babies should be allowed in first class.

Apparently, her husband’s friend is a guy who’s child-free, and he believes that sitting in first class with a baby isn’t fair because the other passengers will be disturbed.

So, he claimed that other people, who likely paid thousands of dollars for their seats, expect to have peace and quiet during their travels – not a crying baby across the aisle.

However, she pointed out how her son isn’t like other babies because he really doesn’t scream.

“He will fuss if he’s hungry or sleepy, but I doubt he’ll bother anyone with a couple of minutes of fussing,” she explained.

Despite that, her husband’s friend actually had the nerve to call her selfish for wanting to sit first-class with her baby. He even went as far as to say that if she must “fly at all,” she should do it in a different seating class.

This didn’t sit well with her, either, so she called her husband’s friend a jerk. Then, she even told him to get out of her house!

