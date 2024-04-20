Her Husband Told His Affair Partner He Loves Her And Is Unhappy In His Marriage, Even Though He Promised To Stop Talking To Her

It’s been two whole decades that this 42-year-old woman has spent with her 44-year-old husband, and they have two little kids together.

Back when she first started seeing her husband, he ended up cheating on her emotionally on two different occasions.

They were able to move on and put that behind them, but then, recently, her husband confessed to a physical affair with one of his closest female friends.

Apparently, it started out strictly emotional, and then things turned physical. Her husband cheated on her with his friend for around four or five years.

“He had taken steps to leave our marriage but buckled at the last minute as he could not bear to be only with the children for half the time,” she explained.

“I understand that a lot of people will rush to comment how terrible it is to only stay for the children but we have love for one another, he and I. We care for one another.”

She knows they are no longer in love with each other, but they still care. They still have love, just not a romantic love.

She also has read a lot of stories about married couples who lose their passion, yet are able to maintain a relationship for the sake of their children.

That’s where she’s at in her own marriage, and she’s at peace with that. She’s ok with keeping it together so their children benefit, even if it’s at the expense of herself and her happiness.

