Her Sister Is Talking To A True Crime Documentary Team About Their Missing Uncle, But She Doesn’t Want Their Dad To Know

This 22-year-old girl has a sister who is two years younger than she is, and recently, her sister got in contact with a true crime documentary team to discuss something that really hurts their family to this day.

Their uncle, who is their dad’s brother, went missing back when he was quite little. Nobody knows what happened to their uncle, and this really ruined their dad’s life.

Their dad still carries the pain around with him. While he appears to be a loving and normal parent, every year on the anniversary of their uncle’s disappearance, their dad gets incredibly depressed for a few weeks.

Her sister somehow managed to get a hold of a true crime documentary team, and these people work on a show that’s part of a major streaming network.

Her sister filled the team in on their uncle’s story, and these people want to interview their dad about it.

“She told me about it a few days ago,” she explained. “She thinks it’s a great idea because it will bring more awareness and help Dad work through it.”

“But I think this is an awful idea. I know Mom would absolutely hit the roof. I don’t know how Dad would react.”

“The problem with my sister is she’s a know-it-all. She always thinks she knows best for everyone involved and does things without thinking. I’m honestly convinced she just wants on the show herself.”

Their dad does not know about the true crime documentary team, and she wants to do everything in her power to keep things this way.

