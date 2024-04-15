Here’s How To Spot, Treat, And Prevent Root Rot To Keep It From Wreaking Havoc On Your Plants

Imagine you’re nurturing your garden, expecting it to flourish, but instead, you just find your plants wilting, their leaves turning yellow, and their growth stunted.

If you’ve been diligent with watering and ensuring they get just enough sunlight and nutrients, the culprit often lies beneath the surface. We’re talking about a problem known as root rot.

This sneaky issue can devastate gardens and houseplants alike, but with the right knowledge, it’s thankfully preventable and manageable.

What Root Rot Really Is

Root rot is essentially a death sentence for plants if not caught early. It’s a condition where the roots of a plant start decaying due to overwatering or a fungal infection in the soil.

Healthy roots are usually white and firm, playing a critical role in water and nutrient absorption. When they rot, they turn brown or black, become mushy, and fail to nourish the plant, leading to its eventual demise.

Root rot can be caused by a variety of fungi, but the most common culprits are species of Phytophthora, Fusarium, and Pythium.

Recognizing The Signs

Spotting root rot does require a bit of detective work since its initial symptoms are similar to under-watering or nutrient deficiencies.

