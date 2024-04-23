He’s Getting Accused Of Choosing His Mom Over His Bride-To-Be Because He’s Not Backing His Fiancée, Who Planned Her Bridal Shower On His Mom’s Birthday And Called His Mom A “Spoiled Child” For Not Attending

This man is currently engaged, so his fiancée has been planning her bridal shower with the help of her best friend and mom. According to him, weddings are a major deal in her social circle, too, and he knows just how much this event means to his fiancée.

“She is super type A, girly girl, and even tried to plan her own proposal, lol. So I know she needs this to be perfect,” he said.

His fiancée wound up picking his mom’s birthday as the date of her bridal shower, though. Still, he didn’t think too much of it and just figured that his mom might not be able to attend. He didn’t think that would be a big deal, either.

Well, after his mom declined the invite – citing her birthday – his soon-to-be mother-in-law actually started nagging his own mom. Apparently, his mother-in-law claimed that “the kids’ future,” referring to him and his fiancée, should be more important than a birthday.

“I think they can survive without my gift,” his mom replied.

After that, both his mom and mother-in-law were left with bad tastes in their mouths, too. His fiancée also hopped on the bandwagon and started badmouthing his mom – accusing her of being a “spoiled child.” Plus, she even claimed that he needed to “put his mom in her place!”

“I said that my mom has every right to decline. It isn’t as if she declined the wedding, and they knew it was her birthday when they planned the event,” he reasoned.

“I said my mom was polite until my mother-in-law came at her.”

But, rather than understanding his point, his fiancée just became super emotional and angry. She accused him of choosing his mom over his bride and “making excuses” – because, apparently, his fiancée doesn’t believe that he could possibly believe his mom’s behavior is okay.

