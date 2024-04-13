His Fiancée Asked Him To Pay For A Portion Of His Soon-To-Be Stepdaughter’s $25,000 Jaw Surgery, But He Doesn’t Want To Sacrifice The Funds He Saved For Their Wedding And Honeymoon

When some people become stepparents, they decide to be just as dedicated to their stepchildren as their biological parents are, meaning they’d support and help them through everything.

However, some believe there should be some boundaries between stepparents and a child’s biological parents.

One man is unsure what to do after his fiancée asked him to pay a portion of his future stepdaughter’s expensive jaw surgery bill.

He’s 38 and has been with his 36-year-old fiancée for two years. They don’t have any children together, but his fiancée has two children, including her 16-year-old daughter, Jane.

He and his fiancée have been engaged for five months, and thankfully, he gets along with both of her kids. Although Jane is going through an angsty teenage phase, he still cares for her.

Unfortunately, Jane suffers from a jaw condition called Micrognathia. It causes her lower jaw to be smaller than usual and alters her appearance. Jane has been very insecure about her jaw condition for years, and it’s gotten worse since she’s gotten older and started getting teased by kids at school.

His fiancée learned there is a cosmetic procedure that can be done to lessen the severity of Jane’s Micrognathia, but getting it is complicated.

“It breaks my heart to see her upset,” he said.

“My fiancée has dental insurance through her job, but it wouldn’t cover the entire corrective surgery, not even by half. They’ve done consultations and gotten the go-ahead to proceed with the surgery, but the cost is incredibly high. Even after insurance, when everything is said and done, the bill will likely be over $25,000.

