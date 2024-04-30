She Burst Out Laughing When Her Friend Got Rejected By An Ex At The Bar, And Now Her Friend Won’t Speak To Her

Five months ago, this woman’s friend, Jenna, 28, dumped her now ex-boyfriend, Mike, 28. She and everyone else in their friend group, consisting of six people, tried to talk Jenna out of it before she ended her relationship because they all thought Mike was a wonderful guy and an amazing partner.

Jenna had no issues with Mike’s personality, and their friend group thought she dumped him for a dumb reason.

“She broke up with him because he was taking care of his elderly mother with cancer, and she felt he was spending too much time with his mother,” she said.

Before Jenna ended her relationship with Mike, their entire group of friends pleaded with her to reconsider, but she didn’t take their advice. While she doesn’t have romantic feelings for Mike, she admitted that she would be thrilled if her future partner were half as kind toward her as Mike was toward Jenna.

Since the breakup, Jenna has been dating and complaining that every man she goes out with is disrespectful and immature. Jenna was irritated because, in her opinion, all her dates acted like little boys. She and her friends expressed to Jenna that she had broken up with an amazing man, and they wished they could find a guy like him.

They told her that since she ignored their advice, she’s experiencing the ramifications of ending a wonderful relationship, adding that she’ll have to stand by as Mike meets and dates another woman he’ll treat like a queen.

Four nights ago, she and her friends went to a bar and saw Mike drinking with his friends. Throughout the night, Jenna stared at Mike and asked her friends if they thought he’d be willing to get back together.

In response, she was up-front with Jenna and said she didn’t think Mike would want to take her back. However, some of their other friends persuaded Jenna to talk to Mike and ask him to give the relationship another shot. As the night continued, her friend group started chatting with Mike’s friend group. Everyone was drinking and having a good time.

“In front of everyone, Jenna asked Mike if he would give her another chance. She said she was sorry for throwing him away and didn’t see what she had until she didn’t have it anymore,” she explained.

