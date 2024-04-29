She’s No Longer Paying For Her Sister’s Tuition After She Called Her Jealous For Never Getting To Go To College

This 24-year-old girl has three sisters who have been living with her for the last five years since their mom is not altogether there mentally.

Her sisters are 19, 13, and 4. She actually didn’t know about her youngest sister until she was 2-years-old, and one of her family members reached out to say she was concerned for the little girl.

Last fall, her oldest sister Emmy went off to college. Thankfully, financial aid covered a lot of her sister’s college tuition, so she paid the remaining $6,000.

She also told Emmy she would give her $50 a month as spending money, and Emmy was able to live in the dorms and have a meal plan.

“I agreed to pay that money for my sister because, at the time, I really didn’t want her taking out any loans,” she explained.

“I didn’t get the opportunity to go to college. I have been working since I was pretty young, and I had my siblings, so there was no way I could juggle a job that would sustain us and college.”

“Now, my sister called me a few days ago and asked for $100 to go out with her friend. I said I don’t have it.”

Emmy got upset and pointed out how the $50 a month she gives her doesn’t pay for much, but again, Emmy’s housing and meals are all paid for.

She informed Emmy for the fifth time that she should get a job if she wants extra spending money.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.