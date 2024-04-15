She Had A Breakdown When Her Best Friend Started Dating The Guy She’s In Love With, But Then They Got Married

This young woman has a 30-year-old female best friend, who is also her cousin, and they have been close since they were kids.

Her best friend is someone she always asked for advice, and she also confided in her best friend not too long ago about how much she liked a particular guy, who happened to be a friend of hers.

Back when she told her best friend about her crush, her best friend revealed she also liked a guy, but she did not say that it was the same guy she had an interest in.

“They eventually asked me to hang out with both of them and broke the news that they were dating,” she explained.

“He knew I was very much in love with him too. Everyone in the situation knew. I actually had a mental breakdown because I felt so blindsided and betrayed.”

“I want to make it very clear that I was IN LOVE with this guy, and they both knew. Not a crush or attraction. I got to know him over the course of a year, seeing him every day.”

This guy definitely wasn’t clueless about her feelings, as she had taken the time to write him a love letter, though he never did reply.

Her best friend and her crush both stated that she should be happy for the two of them, especially since it’s kind of like her crush is joining their family.

She couldn’t deal with hearing this, so she ran out of the situation. Her best friend and crush kept reaching out to ask her to be friends with the two of them after that incident, but she has stayed away.

