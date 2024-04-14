His Wife’s Been Having An Affair With His Own Dad, And His Mom Even Knew About It

This 26-year-old guy and his wife, who is 32, have been married for two years. But he only recently found out that his wife had actually been having an affair with his 48-year-old dad for the last six months, and he is obviously absolutely devastated.

Apparently, his wife actually came clean about the affair herself – confessing out of guilt. Then, once the cat was out of the bag, his father also apologized to him.

“But to complicate matters further, I discovered that my mom was aware of this affair and was oddly okay with it,” he revealed.

Since learning about his wife’s infidelity, she has been really “apologetic.” She also wants to remain married and swears that it was just a “mistake” – saying she wants to “fix things.”

Yet, while they were talking about the affair, his wife actually admitted that she enjoyed sleeping with his dad more than him!

“And she mentioned that part of her love for me stems from the similarities she sees between me and my dad,” he explained.

“This has left me feeling inadequate and betrayed on multiple levels.”

That’s why he is now contemplating ending their marriage and leaving his wife. However, he knows that calling it quits would completely ruin some relationships in his family – which he claimed are “already strained.”

So, he is feeling extremely conflicted right now. On the one hand, even though his wife seriously hurt him, he still really cares about her.

