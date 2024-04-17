She Asked Her Father-In-Law To Walk Her Down The Aisle Instead Of Her Biological Dad, Even Though He’s Back In Her Life, And She Got Called An “Awful Human Being”

While it’s tradition for a bride’s father to walk her down the aisle on her wedding day, many brides choose to break that tradition. However, if their fathers are still in their lives and aren’t asked to walk her down the aisle, drama can occur.

One woman didn’t want her biological father, who she doesn’t have much of a relationship with, to walk her down the aisle. However, because her dad is still around, she’s getting a lot of grief for it.

She’s 31 and married her 35-year-old husband a few weeks ago. They had been together for four years, and she was so excited to marry her best friend.

While planning her wedding, she had strong feelings about who was going to walk her down the aisle. She knew she didn’t want it to be her dad from the start.

“Growing up, my father wasn’t around [because] he had another family after he and my mum spit,” she said.

“[He] had my two brothers while my mom had my youngest brother with one of her boyfriends. After all these years, my parents have finally gotten back together and [re-married], though I’ll admit, I hold a grudge [against] my father because he left me and my mom. I know that my parents were fighting, but it still hurts knowing he left me to have another family.”

Because of her family history, she was 100% sure she didn’t feel connected to her dad enough to have him give her away at her wedding. So, weeks before the wedding, she got coffee with her father-in-law and asked him if he’d walk her down the aisle.

Her father-in-law was a bit hesitant to say yes because he knew her dad was back in her life, but she was insistent that he do it and told him he was more of a father figure to her than her biological dad.

“He happily said yes,” she recalled.

