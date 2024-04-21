She Asked Her Parents To Completely Cut Her Out Of Their Will Because They Were Originally Going To Give Her Their House In Return For Caring For Her Brother, Who Has A Traumatic Brain Injury, But It Sparked Drama With Her Other Siblings

Have you ever had to back out of an opportunity because it caused drama or resentment between you and some friends or family?

One woman recently asked her parents to take her out of her will and give their home and responsibilities to her older brothers because there was a lot of drama when they offered them to her.

She is the only daughter out of her parents’ four children. She has three older brothers, one of whom is very disabled due to a traumatic brain injury he suffered as a child.

Her parents put a lot of work into taking care of her disabled brother as she grew up, and now that they’re getting older, they want to figure out who will be responsible for him when they can no longer care for him.

“[My parents] had us all over for dinner last weekend [and] said that they wanted to sell me their house now at a very low price, and in return, I would be responsible for my brother,” she said.

“I have considered this in the past, not the house, [but] taking care of my brother. My husband and I would love to have a house now instead of never. So I agreed to the proposal. My brother gets a disability check from his settlement, and that is enough to pay for all his wants and needs.”

Soon, her two other brothers became very angry and had an outburst, saying it wasn’t fair that she’d be the only person with access to her parent’s house and her brother’s disability money. Before she knew it, a family fight broke out, and she wanted to end it as quickly as possible.

“I ended the fight in the most expedient way I could think of,” she recalled.

“I backed out of the deal. I said that we did not want to be the cause of discord in our family, so instead, I said that we wanted nothing from my parents and no responsibility whatsoever for my brother. I said my other brothers could get all the money and all the work. Then I left.”

