His Parents Gave Him An Ultimatum And Expect Him To Leave His Girlfriend Over Her Medical History, Or They’ll Disown Him

It’s been over six years that this 25-year-old guy has spent with his girlfriend, who is the same age as him.

During the first three years of their relationship, they had to do the whole long-distance thing, which wasn’t easy.

But after they accomplished surviving that, everything has been incredible for the following three years.

His girlfriend is his best friend in the entire world, and he can’t picture a life that doesn’t include her by his side.

They basically never argue, and their personalities are complimentary. Their friends also say they’re the picture-perfect couple.

He knows his girlfriend is the one for him, but his parents disagree, all because of her medical history.

“Initially, my parents loved her a lot, too,” he explained. “They always showered her with gifts and really supported us being together.”

“In fact, my parents had been nagging us to get married soon. However, my GF is a carrier of BRCA-2 gene mutation, which means she will be at a higher risk of getting breast cancer and ovarian cancer in the future.”

He is completely clued in on what her condition means, and he’s ready to be there to support her through whatever she may encounter in the future.

