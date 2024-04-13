She Cancelled Her Birthday Dinner After Her Fiancé And Friends Were Over An Hour Late, But Now Some Friends Are Actually Angry That She Called It Off At The Last Minute

This woman’s 23rd birthday was on Saturday, and she planned to celebrate with family, friends, and fiancé at her favorite restaurant, where they eat all the time. Her fiancé booked an 8:30 p.m. reservation, and he and everyone else she invited told her they could attend her birthday dinner.

Along with her fiancé, she invited her sister, her sister’s wife, her best friend, her best friend’s boyfriend, and two other friends. Since her fiancé works as a firefighter, she knew in advance that he couldn’t get to the restaurant until a bit past 8:30 p.m.

She was grateful that he still planned to attend her birthday dinner after working a 24-hour shift. On her birthday, she showed up to the restaurant on time.

“8:30 p.m. comes, and my fiancé is not there. No one is there. I’m getting texts left and right. My sister and her wife are stuck on the bridge,” she said.

She told her sister it was fine, acknowledging that accidents constantly happen on the bridge and that her sister and wife live far away. Her best friend told her she was arguing with her boyfriend, but she’d come to the restaurant as soon as possible. Once again, she responded that it was fine.

“My two other friends? They were coming together, and one was stuck at work, so they’ll be late,” she explained.

Then, her fiancé called to explain he couldn’t leave work to make her party. She told him it was fine. At 9:30 p.m., she decided she’d waited long enough and went home.

“I had been sitting there alone, looking stupid and lost, for an entire hour. The people at the restaurant were pitying me,” she shared.

After arriving home, she felt sorry for herself. However, she didn’t think it was anyone’s fault and knew it was just a lot of terrible luck. Not long after getting home, she sent everyone she’d invited to her birthday dinner a text update.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.