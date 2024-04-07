She Found Out She Was Never Invited To Her Best Friend’s Bachelorette Party, So She’s Debating Backing Out Of Attending Her Wedding

This 27-year-old woman has a best friend a year older than her, and they have been close for nearly 15 years.

Back when her best friend got engaged, her best friend mentioned she was not going to have a traditional wedding complete with bridesmaids or a bachelorette party.

We’re now two weeks away from her best friend’s wedding, and she just found out that her best friend did have a bachelorette party, but she was excluded.

She knows that they’re not as close as they used to be, and no longer living in the same city has contributed to that.

But she believed they had a very strong bond despite no longer sharing the same zip code. They text one another every single week at least, and they get together in person a couple of times every year.

“Because of this, I was unfortunately still under the impression that we considered one another to be our lifelong best friends and was completely blindsided when she texted me that she was excited about her bachelorette party this weekend and then posted a picture of her bachelorette party with all of her other friends,” she explained.

“I’m realizing that I’ve viewed our friendship differently than she has lately, and though I understand it makes sense to pick the friends that are closest in proximity to her, it still really hurts.”

“I’ll recover from it eventually, but now I’m unsure if I should go to her wedding at this point since things are still refundable.”

Her best friend’s wedding is going to cost her a lot of money to attend, and she has to travel to the opposite side of the country for it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.