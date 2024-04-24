She Kicked Her Boyfriend Out Of Her Apartment After He Threw A Frat Party, Trashed The Place, And Caused Her Anemia Medication To Spoil

This 18-year-old woman is a college freshman, and her boyfriend, 26, is a senior. They live together, and her parents pay her rent, while her boyfriend doesn’t chip in for any monthly expenses. Her boyfriend belongs to a fraternity and is focused on partying.

“He loves throwing these wild parties at our place pretty often, which I’m not a big fan of, but I’ve tried to be cool about it,” she said.

Over the weekend, she went back to her hometown to see her mother, and a couple of nights ago, at about 8 p.m., she returned to the apartment she and her boyfriend shared. The moment she entered her apartment, she discovered a chaotic mess.

“It was a complete disaster zone. Our apartment was trashed, with a bunch of my boyfriend’s frat brothers and sorority girls partying all over the place,” she explained.

She was understandably angry, but the mess wasn’t the worst of it. Because she’s anemic, she’s on Recormon, which must be refrigerated.

The medication can spoil if left out of the fridge too long. Walking through the apartment, she saw that her medication was on the counter.

When her boyfriend hosted the party at their apartment, he took her Recormon out of the fridge and allowed it to spoil because he wanted to have room for beer.

He didn’t realize the medication would spoil if it sat on the counter for two days.

“I confronted him, and he dismissed me, called me names, and told me to lay off. That was the last straw for me. I told him he needed to move out, and he did,” she shared.

