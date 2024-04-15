She Told Her Boyfriend That If He Goes To The Club For His Birthday, She’s Ending Their Relationship

This 21-year-old woman and her boyfriend have been together for three years. But his birthday is today – he’s turning 22 – and they had a conversation about his birthday plays a few days ago.

More specifically, they discussed whether or not she would be okay with him going to a club for his birthday. Spoiler alert: she wasn’t.

She told her boyfriend that, too, but he just kept asking her all over again, probably trying to get her to say okay.

“So I had to tell him a no is a no, and I’m not going to change my mind. I also told him that if he went, I would end things with him because he was deliberately doing something I was not comfortable with,” she recalled.

That seemed to work at the time, too. However, now that it’s officially her boyfriend’s birthday, he actually texted her this morning and seemingly tried to make her feel a bit guilty.

Apparently, he started talking about how he had “nothing to do” to celebrate. He also said he didn’t want to be “depressed” on his birthday.

“My friends want me to go to the club, and I do too, and you don’t want me to do anything,” he added in his message.

She was sick of hearing about this, though, so after getting that text, she told her boyfriend that she wasn’t going to have the same conversation again.

Well, her boyfriend wouldn’t back down. He even claimed that his friends thought she was “overreacting.”

