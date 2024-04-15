He Finally Deleted His Friend’s Number Because His Friend Wouldn’t Stop Talking To His Ex-Girlfriend, Who Cheated On Him Multiple Times

This 33-year-old man was in a relationship with a woman, 33, for eight months, and they broke up six months ago on bad terms. His ex-girlfriend was a pathological liar and had several affairs.

He caught her cheating on one occasion, but he was positive there were many other instances. Unfortunately, he brushed aside the red flags until he couldn’t handle it and broke up with her.

A couple of months after the breakup, his friend, 40, said that his ex-girlfriend had been calling him, and they often talked. In response, he told him he thought that was strange, and his friend said he felt the same way.

“I ask him to block her, and he says he’s not comfortable doing that as she hasn’t done anything wrong to him,” he said.

Since this was one of his closest friends of seven years, he accepted that he wasn’t romantically pursuing his ex-girlfriend. He trusted his friend, and they spent time together once or twice weekly. About a month later, his friend casually said his ex had invited him to her birthday party.

During the conversation, he learned that his ex-girlfriend frequently texted his friend, but his friend assured him that he never started the texting conversations. When his friend showed him his phone and the conversations between him and his ex, he saw that his friend didn’t often text her back.

“But recently, he’s been mentioning things I’ve only told a few people, my ex being one of them, so, apparently, they are still talking and have some sort of relationship. Why, for any reason, are you keeping in touch with my ex six months after we broke up?” he explained.

His friend is in a relationship, and he doesn’t think he’s cheating on her, but he believes his friend is crossing boundaries. Sometimes, his friend mentions his ex-girlfriend, and he can’t stand it because he hasn’t moved on from the relationship.

Because his ex was unfaithful, processing the breakup has been difficult. He hates thinking about his ex because it’s painful, and it’s strange that one of his closest friends stays in touch with her.

