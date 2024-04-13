She Told Her Mom, Who Abandoned Her When She Was 5 Years Old To Chase A Dream Of Being A Movie Star, That She Couldn’t Just Waltz Back Into Her Life And Expect Her To Be Happy About It

There are countless people around the globe who don’t have one or both of their parents in their lives for one reason or another. Some people have tragically lost a parent; meanwhile, others have strained or estranged relationships due to trauma or toxicity.

In this young 14-year-old woman’s case, she lost her mother as a young girl because her mom wanted to chase aspirations of being a Hollywood celeb.

For some context, when she was born, both of her parents were only 18 years old. At the time, her mom came from a very wealthy family; meanwhile, her dad’s family wasn’t nearly as well-off.

Her mom also had big dreams of becoming a “movie star” one day. So, when she was just 5 years old, her mom gave her up – allowing her dad and paternal grandparents to raise her.

“My mom thought me and my dad would be a liability. You know, having a child out of wedlock and a poor husband,” she recalled.

Over the years following, her maternal grandparents sometimes sent money to help fund her life while her dad and paternal grandparents raised her. But she never had a relationship with her mom.

So, when her mom recently visited both her and her father out of the blue, there was some drama.

Apparently, her mom showed up and started telling her father that she missed him – and he wasn’t interested in hearing it whatsoever.

“He rebuffed her, so [my mom] asked if I could help her win him back,” she revealed.

