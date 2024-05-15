She Exposed Her “Best Friend” For Sending Inappropriate Photos To Her Husband And Sent All Of Their Friends Screenshots During A Dinner

I can’t imagine the pain people must feel when they find out their best friend has tried or has fooled around with their partner behind their backs. It must be incredibly hard not to have a total breakdown.

One woman recently found out her best friend had been inappropriately messaging her husband without his permission and decided to expose the messages in front of their friend group at dinner.

She is very in love with her husband, who she’s been with for a few years.

Her best friend always poked fun at him for petty reasons, calling him short and ‘pathetic.’

“He was so confident in himself that he told me he liked me after the third date, and when he proposed, he admitted that he was in love with me from our first date,“ she said.

“I am so in love with him, and her ‘kidding‘ “didn’t bother me. I wished [for] her to experience real love, [as] only then she will understand why I am with him.”

Even on her wedding day, her friend was passive-aggressive toward her husband, and her sister had to set her straight.

After that, something suddenly changed in her friend for the last two years, and she became very cool with her husband.

Her friend stopped saying mean things about him and strangely wanted to get closer to him.

