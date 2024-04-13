His Wife Went “Rogue” And Confronted His Family For Skipping Their Son’s Birthday Each Year, And He’s Upset That She Embarrassed Him

This man and his wife have a 5-year-old son. His mother and son share a birthday, which has been an issue.

Leading up to their son’s birth, he and his wife had their fingers crossed that he’d be born a day before or after his mother’s birthday so they’d each feel equally celebrated, but it didn’t work out that way.

Because of this, his family doesn’t have time to celebrate their son’s birthday when his wife hopes to have a party or family gathering. His family always spends the day planning something special for his mother instead. It upsets his wife because she thinks his family doesn’t care about their son.

“While I fully understand it, I also feel that when someone shows you who they are, believe them. My family is showing us that their priority is my mom,” he said.

Their son’s upcoming birthday is on a Saturday this year, and his wife hopes to plan a party on the day of his birthday. When his family members kindly told him and his wife they couldn’t come to the party, his wife ranted about how his family members were outrageous jerks who cared more about his mother than a kid.

While he told her he knew his family was irritating, those who prioritized them and their son would attend the party.

“She said she wanted to confront them, and I asked her not to. I said they have the right to make their decision, and we should focus on our son and the people who support him. We recently had a family gathering, and my wife decided to go rogue,” he explained.

When his mother walked out of the room and was out of earshot, his wife seized the moment. She started a confrontation with his mother’s husband and his two sisters because they were responsible for planning his mom’s birthday celebrations and choosing not to attend his son’s parties.

“She said they are selfish and embarrassing and need to quit being stupid if they think a grown woman is more important than a 5-year-old,” he shared.

