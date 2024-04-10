She Went On Vacation With A Guy She Was Dating, And He Ruined It By Having A Mental Breakdown Over Losing His Vape

When you go on vacation as a couple, you usually leave home excited for what’s to come. However, some people may leave home as a happy pair but end up returning single.

Michelle (@michi_smallz) is a TikTok creator based in Los Angeles, and she’s sharing a story about the time she went on a vacation with a 30-year-old guy she had been dating for only two months, which turned out to be a horrible mistake. By the second day, she was ready to go home so she could dump him.

Two years ago, she went on an all-expenses-paid company trip to the Dominican Republic with a guy who was her coworker.

However, he got fired before the trip, so his invitation was revoked. She felt really bad since they were both looking forward to spending time with each other during the trip. So, she invited him to be her plus one.

When they first arrived, he downed 12 espresso shots throughout the day, alternating between tequila shots.

On the second day, she suggested that they go for a nice, calming soak in the hot tub. However, the experience was anything but relaxing. He accidentally got into the hot tub with his electronic cigarette still in his pocket, and it started sizzling right away.

Once he realized what he had done, he freaked out and jumped out of the water, testing it to see if it still worked.

This was also his backup e-cigarette since the first one ran out of battery. He continued throwing a fit for hours.

At one point, he went to the bathroom. Suddenly, he came out, screaming about how there was a huge bruise on his arm.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.