She’s Not Attending Her Friend’s Wedding Because Every Guest Has To Wear Expensive Outfits, And She Just Can’t Afford It

This young woman has known her friend, Sarah, for over 10 years now. Recently, Sarah also got engaged, and she was super happy for her friend.

“Naturally, I was thrilled for her and excited to celebrate their special day,” she said.

But then, when she actually received her invite to Sarah’s wedding, she was shocked. First of all, it included a very strict dress code – stipulating that all guests were required to wear outfits made by a particular designer, which are pretty expensive.

“Not only that, but the dress code also included specific colors and styles that didn’t align with my personal taste or budget,” she added.

So, she tried reaching out to Sarah to voice her concerns. She also made it clear that even though she wanted to support her friend on her big day, she just couldn’t afford to drop a ton of money on a brand-new designer outfit for only one wedding.

Afterward, she even came up with some alternative, more affordable options. For instance, she suggested that she rent a similar outfit or wear an outfit she already owns that fits the color scheme.

Well, unfortunately, Sarah didn’t really understand her points and was actually pretty dismissive.

“And Sarah insisted that it was her special day and her vision for the wedding,” she recalled.

“She didn’t seem to understand or care about the financial strain this would put on some of her guests.”

