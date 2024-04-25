The Girl He’s Been Dating Introduced Him To All Of Her Guy Friends, But He Said It’s Obvious That They All Just Want To Sleep With Her

This man has been dating a woman for several weeks. They’ve had many dates, and it’s been going smoothly. Two days ago, she suggested having drinks and introducing him to her friends, and he agreed. Later that night, she arrived at his apartment, and they went to the bar to meet up with her friends.

While he thought all or most of her friends would be women, he was taken aback when all her friends at the bar were men. Even though he was surprised by this, it didn’t bother him initially. After having drinks, they all went to dinner and then bowling.

“Throughout the night, all her guy friends were flirting with her, being physically touchy, flirty, and making innuendos,” he said.

There was a relaxed vibe that night, and everyone was slightly intoxicated, but it was obvious to him that her male friends were coming onto her.

He acknowledged that men and women could have platonic friendships without developing romantic feelings, but he thought all of her friends were interested in being more than friends with her.

Later, he and his date returned to his apartment, and she wanted to know what he thought of the night and the friends she’d introduced him to. He told her it was a fantastic time and he got along with her friends.

“I told her it seemed like they were flirty with her, even with me being right there. She said, ‘Nah, they are always like that. They’re just a bunch of fun-loving guys,'” he explained.

She assured him he didn’t need to be concerned about her male friends, that she’d been friends with them for a long time, and they’d all only been just friends. When he questioned whether she’d slept with any of them, she told him she hadn’t.

“I said, ‘Look, just so you know, your guy friends would sleep with you if given the chance. It’s obvious to me that they are into you, and we only hung out for a few hours,'” he shared.

