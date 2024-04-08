The “Rich Mom Aesthetic” Screams Quiet Luxury, But You Don’t Have To Be Wealthy To Rock This Style

Did you or do you have friends with moms you’ve always seen as fabulous? While all loving moms are amazing women, some take their amazing attributes to the next level by always looking awesome and dressed to the nines.

Stylish moms often have a certain look and are known for wearing similar iconic pieces that make them look rich and chic.

A lot of young women are channeling the stylish moms of their childhood and have created what’s called the ‘rich mom aesthetic.’

These moms often live in quiet luxury, wearing a sophisticated button-down while enjoying their evening glass of wine at dinner or stepping out for school pick-up with a designer bag in hand.

However, you don’t have to be wealthy to embrace this aesthetic. There are small ways to live your rich mom fantasies and look like the coolest mom in your neighborhood.

If there’s one thing you need to remember about this kind of style, it’s that you can always get away with relying on the basics. Not all moms have time to shop for or wear brightly colored clothes with intricate prints or outlines.

‘Rich moms’ celebrate and elevate classic pieces of clothing, like a cozy turtleneck and high-waist jeans or a blazer and trousers.

Some older fashionistas may try to convince you that wearing a sweater and jeans is boring, but that’s not true.

Channel a rich mom and pair that sweater with a great tailored jacket or trench coat, some nifty sneakers or loafers, and the nicest bag you have. Add some minimalist jewelry into the mix, and you’ll be ready to star in an episode of “Big Little Lies.”

