Channel Your Inner “Garden Girl” With These Tips On How To Style Floral Fashion

I don’t know about you, but when springtime comes around, I can’t help but become a bit of a cliche, wanting to bust out all my floral clothing, buy hanging plant baskets at Home Depot, and live my best garden girl life.

And you know what? There is nothing wrong with that! Spring only lasts a certain amount of time, and it’s to be cherished.

If you want to channel your inner garden girl and embrace all things pretty and floral this spring, here’s how to do it!

Look for great vintage pieces

The garden girl and cottage core aesthetics involve a lot of beautiful vintage clothes and antiques.

There isn’t much of a modern vibe to the garden girl look, as it encourages us to get more in touch with a pre-screens era. Hit up your local thrift store for some pretty pieces you can give a second life.

Wear skirts and dresses

When I think of garden girls, I see long, flowy skirts and dresses. Now is the time to embrace them and ditch your jeans or work pants for a pretty, lacy long skirt.

However, if you really don’t like skirts, you can also go for a fun pair of springtime overalls, a classic garden outfit!

