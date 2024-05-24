He Called Out His Mom For Always Favoring His Brother’s Girlfriend Over His Own Girlfriend, But His Mom Claimed She Wasn’t Obligated To Do Anything For Her

If you have siblings, you may have noticed that your parents have favored one sibling’s boyfriend or girlfriend more than yours, or vice versa. At the end of the day, it’s normal for parents to prefer one of their kids’ partners over the other, but they shouldn’t be too obvious about it for the family’s sake.

One man recently called out his mom as she has heavily favored his brother’s girlfriend and treats his girlfriend terribly.

He’s 23 and has a 21-year-old brother. His brother has been dating a girl named Maya for three years. His mom instantly took a liking to Maya, and now he’s convinced she likes spending time with Maya more than her own sons.

“Maya is always included in family events [and] my mom talks to her all the time,” he said.

“Maya calls her ‘mom’ [and] they even go out to eat without my brother. Maya has little siblings that she helps take care of, and my mom spoils them so much that they call her auntie.”

His mom is so into Maya that when she had a pregnancy scare the family knew about, she didn’t freak out and offered to help Maya and his brother with childcare.

While this all sounds great, it’s not so great for him, as he has a girlfriend, and his mom treats her very differently.

He’s been dating a girl named Laura for three years, just like his brother and Maya. However, for some reason, his mom does not like Laura.

“My mom is civil with Laura, but it’s nothing like her relationship with Maya,” he explained.

