He Celebrated With A Lemon Cake On The Day His Divorce Was Finalized, But His Teen Daughter Called Him Insensitive

Going from married to divorced is obviously a very difficult and painful transition. However, different people cope with the pain in various ways.

For some, grieving their old relationship and taking time to process the situation is crucial for healing. For others, it’s actually helpful to celebrate.

That’s why, in recent years, “divorce parties” have become pretty popular – allowing newly divorced people to celebrate their newfound independence, mark the end of an emotionally draining process, and welcome the start of a new life chapter with family and friends.

But, these celebrations are not always well-received by ex-spouses or family members.

This 34-year-old man has found himself in this situation recently after he and his 34-year-old ex-wife’s divorce was finalized just last week.

For some context, he and his ex-wife had two children together – a 16-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son. And they both really love their mom.

However, he realized their marriage was over when he found out his ex-wife had been sending flirty texts to a coworker. It was then that he lost all love for her.

“Quite simply, I didn’t love my ex-wife anymore,” he recalled.

So, he served her with divorce papers, but the process was very long, lasting a year and a half. That’s why it was only finalized last week, and afterward, his 31-year-old sister wanted to celebrate.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.