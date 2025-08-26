He Told His Friend Not To Hire His Wife Because She Acts Like Her Job Is A Reality TV Show

Supporting your partner doesn’t mean putting your own future on the chopping block. This husband knows exactly how his wife behaves at work, and when she asked him to use his connections to land her a job, he drew the line.

This man has a friend who is an executive at an enormous healthcare corporation that operates in several countries.

He does a couple of million dollars a year in business with his friend and his company. So, when his wife asked him to request that his friend consider her for an open job position, he knew he had to shut that right down.

Worried that his wife would put his own job at risk due to how she conducts herself in a corporate sense, he literally told his friend not to entertain the idea of his wife working there.

He and his wife both have jobs working from home, so he’s witnessed all of her bad behavior that happens on company time.

“…She’ll turn any company she works for into a TV reality show with drama, gossip, and conflict… most of her time in her current position is on the phone denigrating one coworker to then go to that said coworker and denigrate the other,” he explained.

“I now understand how in 10 years she’s either had to quit or been fired from 7 (soon to be 8) positions.”

Well, his friend told his own wife what he said about refusing to hire her, and this woman turned around and told his wife, since they are friends.

His wife is treating him like he ruined her life, and she’s saying he’s not a supportive husband. He was honest with his wife and said that what he’s seen her do while she’s supposed to be at work is the reason why he told his friend to skip over considering her.

She did not want to hear that, and she said he clearly had to be against women holding serious jobs. Amid trying to manage this crisis with his wife, he’s quickly losing all respect for her.

“Anyway, a bit of a vent, but really, what does one do when stuck between a rock and a hard place (and no, couples therapy is out since she’s of the mind I’m the only one that needs therapy since I’m the one with the problem)?” he wondered.

She can spin it however she wants, but he didn’t sabotage her; she did that herself years ago. Respect goes both ways, and no marriage survives when one person keeps creating disasters and expects the other to clean them up.

What advice do you have for him?

