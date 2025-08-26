Her Husband Made Their Kids Lie To Her About Him Living With His Affair Partner Amid Their Separation

Cheating wrecks more than a marriage; it leaves scars on the kids who end up caught in the middle. This 48-year-old mom isn’t just angry that her husband moved in with the woman he cheated with; she’s furious that he dragged their children into the lie and asked them to cover for him.

She and her 45-year-old husband are currently separated, and it happened after her husband cheated on her.

Prior to their separation, her husband invited his affair partner into their house while she was not around. Their six-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son got extremely upset about it, and her son was the most sensitive to what her husband was doing behind her back.

Her son was the one who blew the affair up to her, and then she went to confront her husband about it, but he lied and said this other woman was simply a friend of his.

“However, I knew better. A few months later, we separated due to my husband’s awful behavior toward me. He had this woman waiting in the wings,” she explained.



“Flash forward a year later. I recently found out that my husband has been living with this woman for the last several months and wanted our children to lie to me about it.”

“When they finally revealed to me what he has been up to, I reacted by requesting that he does not bring our children around this woman, especially since he advised our children to lie about it.”

It’s not just about the fact that her husband lied and made their kids do the same thing. This also comes down to how hurt her kids are that their dad basically abandoned them, since he’s no longer living in their family home.

While her kids are perfectly fine from a physical standpoint when they are at their dad’s place, their emotional well-being is at risk.

She has already mentioned to her husband that she does not want his affair partner to spend time around the kids, and he has been arguing that she can’t tell him what to do.

She’s left wondering how else she can prevent her husband from inviting this other woman to spend time with the kids.

Her kids don’t need her to fight with their dad; they need her to be the stable one. I think therapy for them, and a custody arrangement in writing, is the best way to undo the damage he’s already caused.

What advice do you have for her?

