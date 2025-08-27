She Left A Bad Review On Her Boyfriend’s Bar, And Now Their Relationship Could Be Over

Viacheslav Yakobchuk - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

This 30-year-old woman’s 35-year-old boyfriend has a job working at a bar. Back when they first started talking to one another, she discouraged her boyfriend from giving her discounts when she came to the bar.

She doesn’t need any handouts, and yet, her boyfriend constantly discounted her food and drinks when she visited him at work.

“Honestly, it made me uncomfortable because it created this fake sense of ‘special treatment’ when all I wanted was a normal night out. Also, he’s a decent bartender, so the ambience at his bar is very my vibe,” she explained.

“Here’s the kicker: his manager would then go back and ‘fix’ the tab, so the receipt I signed didn’t match what actually hit my bank account.”

“They were charging back the discounted amount. I know this because I used to be in restaurant management, and my boyfriend even admitted it. Though honestly, I don’t know what to believe anymore.”

She genuinely thought she was paying one bill when she left the bar, but then a separate, more expensive bill was what she was being charged for out of her bank account.

When she finally figured it out, she thought that the bar was literally stealing money from her, as money was flowing out of her bank account without her permission.

If you think perhaps she got this all wrong and the tip amount is the reason for her bills being higher, that’s not the case: the bar has been charging her more money than her bills stated, with tips included.

She was so angry that she reported the bar to Consumer Protection, and then she left them a one-star review on Google, dishing on what they did.

She was completely matter-of-fact in her review. She really just wrote that what they charged her didn’t align with her receipts, so that counted as a terrible experience for her.

Adding to her bad times, she got food poisoning from her boyfriend’s bar in the past, and when the chef realized, he said sorry that the octopus occasionally is bad (wait, what?!).

A couple of days after she left her frank review, her boyfriend texted her with a request that she take it down. He’s been concerned that his manager will see it, and that will reflect negatively on him.

“Excuse me?? I’m supposed to have my money stolen, be stressed, and deal with the fallout, and then cover for him so he doesn’t get in trouble?” she wondered.

“The audacity is unreal. Instead of accountability, he basically asked me to silence myself to save his [hide]. Now I’m questioning our entire relationship, because this isn’t just about a bar tab. It’s a boundary issue, a respect issue, and a trust issue.”

“So, [am I the jerk] for refusing to take my review down and considering ending things over this?”

Once someone shows you that protecting themselves comes before protecting you, the relationship is already over. The only choice left is whether you end it now, or let them keep proving it to you.

What do you think?

