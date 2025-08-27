She Didn’t Tell Her Roommate That All The Strange Presents She’s Been Getting Are From Their Married Landlord

There’s something magical and romantic about a mystery admirer, and she thought her roommate was living in a real-life rom-com after gifts started showing up at their front door, delivered by a secret crush.

What a fantasy, right? But when the truth showed up with a wedding ring and a key to their building, things got complicated fast.

And now she’s stuck in the middle, deciding between protecting her roommate’s happiness and risking the perfect apartment they both call home.

For the last eight months, this 26-year-old woman has been living with her 24-year-old roommate, Sarah, in a nice apartment they’re renting together.

The rent is a great price, which she’s thrilled about, as she’s finally able to save up some of her money in case of future emergencies.

“Anyway, Sarah keeps getting these random gifts left outside our door. Like really nice stuff too – fancy chocolates, flowers, even an expensive-looking scarf last week,” she explained.

“She’s been convinced it’s this guy from her work who she thinks has a crush on her, and honestly, she’s been kinda giddy about the whole thing.”

“Here’s where it gets weird, though. Last month I was coming back from grocery shopping and I saw our landlord Mr. Chen leaving one of those gift bags by our door. Dude’s like 45, married with kids, and I guess he’s developed some kind of thing for Sarah.”

She’s known about Sarah’s secret admirer for weeks, yet she’s kept the information to herself. She does feel that what their landlord is doing comes across as creepy, and part of her believes Sarah has a right to know.

But Sarah is so excited about having someone who’s crushing on her that she would hate to ruin her happiness.

Also, their apartment is such a wonderful deal that she is hesitant to make anything weird with their landlord.

Her friend thinks she’s being a jerk for not telling Sarah the truth, but at this point, she thinks it’s better for Sarah to be ignorant.

“Like what if she confronts him and he gets weird about our lease or something?” she wondered.

Look, cheap rent is great. But peace of mind, safety, and trust in the person who literally controls your lease is worth way more.

This isn’t just about gifts at the door or a clueless roommate; it’s about the uncomfortable position women are constantly put in, forced to weigh their comfort, their safety, and their friendships against someone else’s inappropriate behavior.

Keeping quiet might feel like the easier choice in the short term, but silence won’t stop this from getting messier. If anything, the longer it goes on, the more likely it is to blow up in ways neither of them will be prepared for.

Do you think she’s doing the right thing in keeping Sarah’s secret admirer a secret from her?

