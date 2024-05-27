Here’s How To Preserve Your Clothes In Case You Want To Pass Them Down To Your Kids One Day

I’ve always loved seeing stories of young people who wear their parent’s or older relative’s clothing. For instance, when women wear their mom’s wedding or prom dresses for their special day.

I’ve also noticed this with celebrity moms as well, as some of their teenagers are wearing the clothes they wore on the red carpet decades ago.

If you’re like me and love the idea of your future children or younger siblings, nieces, nephews, godchildren, etc., wearing your old clothes, you should know how to preserve them properly.

Not only does this practice keep our memories alive, but it also saves us money and reduces our environmental footprint. After all, simply letting those clothes hang nicely in your closet for years and years won’t necessarily do the trick.

Clothing that needs to stay hung up should be kept on wooden or padded hangers and inside breathable garment bags.

The best bags to look for are ones made out of cotton or linen, as they’re breathable fabrics that will allow air to circulate. You can also add cedar blocks to your closet to deter pests and musky odors.

If any of your clothing has built-in belts, buttons, zippers, or buckles, they should be fastened. No matter what kind of space you’re hanging your clothes in, whether it’s a closet at home or a rack in a storage unit, make sure the space is always dry and as cool as possible.

If you can ensure that the space’s temperature doesn’t fluctuate too often and stays rather consistent, that’d be extra helpful in preserving your clothes.

While storing clothes that can be folded, like shirts and pants, in a box under your bed for years may seem like a good idea, there are more steps you can take to ensure your clothes last longer.

