His Coworker Called Him A “Nepo Baby” And Claimed He Only Got Hired Because He’s Related To The Company’s Owner

Altercations with coworkers are never fun, as you don’t want to be stuck in a hostile work environment, and you don’t want to risk losing your job over something petty.

One man recently snapped at his new coworker, who had a bad attitude around him because she thought he got a job because he shared a last name with their company’s owner.

He’s been working at a software company for the last six years. It was his first job out of college, and he was recently promoted to department head.

“About eight months ago, the company hired a young woman, Shauna,” he explained.

“Shauna was hired fresh out of university, just like me. I didn’t know what it was, but from her very first day at the company, Shauna seemed to truly dislike me. Even though I outranked her, she never treated me with an ounce of respect, flat-out ignored me when I talked to her, and interrupted me when I was talking to someone else.”

A few days ago, some people from his company had an after-work gathering, and Shauna tagged along, making sure to sit on the opposite side of the table as him.

At one point in the evening, someone wanted to know how everyone at the table got their jobs and what the hiring process was like.

When it was his turn, Shauna interrupted his story and said that part of his hiring process was being a “company owner’s relative.”

He was extremely confused and became more puzzled when Shauna then called him a nepo baby. Then, everything clicked, and he realized why Shauna didn’t like him.

