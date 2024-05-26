His Wife Isn’t Open To Moving For A Job He Got, Even Though Their Household Income Will More Than Double

This 33-year-old man lives in Ohio with his 33-year-old wife, and they make around $200,000 a year combined.

He works as a psych nurse practitioner, making $135,000 a year, and his wife is a nurse making $65,000 annually.

They have two children who are 3-years-old and 10-months-old. Not that long ago, he got a job offer out in Oregon, and he says this is the kind of opportunity that only comes around once in a lifetime.

One of his former coworkers moved to Oregon and got in contact with him about the job offer, which has a starting salary of $240,000 a year.

Additionally, he will get a $20,000 sign-on bonus and a $10,000 relocation bonus and be eligible for up to $40,000 in bonuses every year.

The job also comes with a pension, 401K, 6 weeks of time off, and $25,000 he can apply towards his student loans every year (he still owes $60,000).

Oh, and he won’t have to work any holidays or weekends if he accepts the role. Also, if they move to Oregon, his wife can easily get twice her salary or even more than that.

“Our household income would more than double, and even with the cost of living differences, we would come out SIGNIFICANTLY ahead of where we are now,” he explained.

“The issue is, my wife absolutely refuses to move. She said we don’t absolutely need the money, her home is here along with all our friends and family, she doesn’t want to move across the country and start over, she wants our kids close to family, and her grandparents may have 10 years left and she wants to be close to them and see them often (she sees them almost daily).”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.