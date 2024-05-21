She Asked Her Boyfriend To Pay More Of Their Bills Since He Earns Way More Than Her, But He Just Told Her To Pick Up Another Job, Even Though She Has Three

This young woman is 21-years-old and currently a senior in college, attending classes full-time. Additionally, she is in charge of a large campus club that has a packed schedule and works three different jobs.

“But I only make around $200 a week because they are all minimum wage,” she said.

She also has a boyfriend, who she currently lives with. However, he has a very different financial situation than her.

Even though he is also 21-years-old, he does not attend school right now. This allows him to work full-time and earn about $600 a week.

Yet, despite him making three times her income, they still split all of their bills – including rent and groceries – equally.

“This includes when we got out to dinner, where we usually have a, ‘I get you, you get us next time,’ type of deal,” she explained.

But, while she loves her boyfriend a lot, she doesn’t think their current arrangement is very fair. So, she has asked him if they could start splitting their expenses based on their incomes – not just down the middle.

After all, paying the same rates as her boyfriend while making much less at work has left her with negative balances in her bank account.

“And I felt that it was fair since he made more,” she reasoned.

