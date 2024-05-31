She Replaced Her Bridesmaid Days Before The Wedding After She Said She Couldn’t Afford The Dress

In four days, this 26-year-old woman is getting married, and she promises she’s not a picky bride. She only asked her bridesmaids to do two things: buy silver-colored shoes and a burgundy mesh dress that’s floor-length from a specific company.

She has eight girls she asked to be bridesmaids with very different body types, so she told them all they could select any dress style they wanted so long as it fit what she asked for.

Around a month ago, her maid of honor, Liz, said she should confirm with all of her bridesmaids that their dresses had been ordered.

She took Liz’s suggestion and texted all of her bridesmaids in a group. Seven of the girls reassured her that they had their dresses delivered, except for her friend Sam.

Sam simply said she had “a dress,” which made her uncomfortable. However, Sam’s not the greatest over text and can often come across as awkward.

Yesterday evening, she was speaking to Liz and wanted her to weigh on if she was being dramatic over what Sam said via text.

Liz said she should get a photo of the dress Sam wanted to wear from her. At first, she didn’t want to do this and make it seem like she had no trust in Sam.

But she relented and sent Sam a message saying she had seen all the bridesmaid dresses except hers, so she would like a photo. Sam replied not with a photo, but by saying she already owns a dress that’s maroon.

“My heart literally dropped,” she explained. “The only thing I could do was respond no, that’s not the right color.”

