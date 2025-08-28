Her Dad’s Girlfriend Bought A White Dress To Wear To Her Wedding, So She Said If She Shows Up In It, She Won’t Be Allowed In

There are plenty of unspoken rules around weddings, but one of them is so obvious it shouldn’t even need repeating: the bride is the only person allowed to wear white. Period.

Still, some people just can’t resist making the moment about themselves, even if it means stepping right into the one boundary nobody should cross.

In the fall, this 27-year-old woman will be having her wedding. Now, her 55-year-old dad has a 42-year-old girlfriend that he’s been with for the last two years.

While her dad’s girlfriend comes across as kind, she is completely a “main character” kind of girlie. A week ago, she was at a family dinner when her dad’s girlfriend stated that she had purchased a dress to wear to her upcoming wedding.

“When she showed me a picture, my jaw dropped. It was a long, lacy white gown that honestly looked like a wedding dress itself,” she explained.

“I told her immediately that she couldn’t wear white to my wedding. She laughed and said, ‘Oh, relax, no one will confuse me for the bride.’ My dad said it wasn’t a big deal and I should ‘pick my battles.'”

“I stood firm and said that if she wore that dress, she would not be allowed in. Now she’s calling me a ‘bridezilla’ and my dad is upset because I’m ‘making threats.'”

All of her friends, as well as the man she’s about to marry, are backing her up on this one. However, she is concerned that maybe she was a bit too rude to her dad’s girlfriend after laying down the law about her dress.

I think that showing up in white when you’re not the bride isn’t just tacky, it’s a bold, obnoxious statement. If her dad’s girlfriend truly cared about keeping the peace, she’d pick literally any of the thousands of other dress options out there instead of choosing the one guaranteed to cause chaos.

Do you think she was wrong to make it clear to her dad’s girlfriend that she will be banned from the venue if she shows up in a white dress?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

