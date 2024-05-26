She Said That Her Sister Shouldn’t Have Kids If She Can’t Handle Caring For A Dog And Got Called Both Cruel And Judgmental

This 24-year-old woman has a younger sister named Lisa, who is 22, and Lisa recently adopted a dog. But, while her sister was super excited to get the pup at first, it only took a few weeks for Lisa to start constantly complaining about how much work it was caring for a dog.

“Lise is not the most responsible person. She’s often late, forgets commitments, and has a hard time managing her time effectively,” she explained.

Just last week, she also visited her sister’s home and it was apparent just how visibly frustrated Lisa was after the dog chewed up a shoe.

Then, Lisa started ranting about how hard it is to own a dog. Her sister also admitted to not thinking it would be that much work. Plus, Lisa claimed that she wasn’t sure if she could handle the responsibility.

So, in the heat of the moment, she just decided to be honest with her sister.

“Lisa, if you can’t handle a dog, maybe you shouldn’t think about having kids anytime soon,” she told her sister.

Well, Lisa went silent before bursting into tears. Then, her sister accused her of being both cruel and judgemental.

“Lisa said she always dreamed of having a big family and that my comment was hurtful and unnecessary,” she recalled.

Her parents have since found out about the incident, too, and they’re both divided as well. On the one hand, her mom agrees with Lisa, thinks she acted too harshly, and believes she should apologize.

