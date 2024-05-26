His Wife Attended A Concert And Got Kissed By The Band’s Lead Singer, And He’s Pretty Upset About It

This man is married, and recently, his wife went to a concert without him to see a band she really likes. Apparently, she also got front row – as she always does when seeing this band – in the pit section.

“I have no problem with the band. They are extremely popular right now,” he said.

However, at one point during the show, the band’s lead singer actually went out into the crowd and started kissing people. His wife told him about it afterward, and she claimed that, at first, she didn’t realize what he was doing.

In fact, she explained how she initially thought the guy was heading toward the crowd to hand out roses to fans. But then, the lead singer just began kissing people in the crowd on their cheeks and foreheads.

“I hope you are happy with him,” he jokingly replied to his wife.

Well, after he said that, his wife “immediately” told him that she “knew” he would react that way. She also claimed she had no control over the situation.

Plus, his wife went on to add that she did not provoke the lead singer or anything.

“He popped out of the side and started kissing everyone in the front. He kissed the girl next to me on the lips,” his wife explained.

Nonetheless, he’s still pretty annoyed about the situation. That’s why he told his wife that, while he isn’t angry, he’s also not happy about what happened.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.