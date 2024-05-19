She Told Her Boyfriend That She’s “Practically Single” Because He’s Constantly Working

I’ve always felt so sorry for people in such dark places in their relationships that it feels like they’re single instead of happily dating someone.

One woman recently told her boyfriend she was “practically” a single person since she hardly sees him due to his work schedule, and he became very upset.

She and her boyfriend are 26 and have been together for seven years. On top of that, they’ve been living together for three years and adopted two dogs.

She works from home while her boyfriend is a geotechnical engineer who often works on a site. For a while now, her boyfriend has been required to work on-site more than usual, which means he can be gone for long periods at a time.

“I’ve seen him maybe three to four weeks in the past three months. He’ll stay at work until 7:00 pm or 9:00 pm to prepare for these site visits and often wakes up at 4:00 am to leave for these site visits. The site visits can range from a day, an overnight stay, or an entire week away.”

She’s started feeling very lonely, as she’s been taking care of their dogs and home all by herself. She’s even started taking on home improvement projects that her boyfriend swore he’d finish but never did.

Additionally, her boyfriend has been choosing to spend his little free time without her. He’ll grab a drink with coworkers, visit his family, play golf, etc.

Although she’s been very productive, she doesn’t like how it feels to live alone.

“Yesterday, my boyfriend was home between site visits, and I was making supper while he was [writing] emails,” she recalled.

